Nick Jonas, from left, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform during their "Happiness Begins Tour" at the United Center on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Chicago. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Jonas Brothers have announced that the group is canceling its upcoming Las Vegas residency.

"We've been monitoring the situation and after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff and families' wellness we regret to announce that our April 1-18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM is being cancelled," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement tweeted Friday.

The group says that tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

