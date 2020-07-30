HENDERSON, NV - The Raiders are officially kicking off their first training camp at their new facility in Henderson this week. Rookies, quarterbacks, and injured players are working out while the rest of the team completes their initial three COVID-19 tests.
Head Coach Jon Gruden has told FOX5 none of his players or coaches have decided to opt-out of the 2020 season. Gruden also tells us how important it will be this training camp and football season for the team to stay healthy and defeat COVID-19.
The Raiders first-round draft pick Henry Ruggs III also gave an injury update today on his thigh he injured earlier this summer helping a friend move in Montgomery, AL. Ruggs says he's back feeling "100%" and doesn't feel like he's behind in any way.
