LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local company is working to put Las Vegas veterans back to work.
MilitaryX is hosting a virtual career fair July 20 for members of the military, veterans and their spouses. The free event will give veterans an opportunity to interview with employers like intel and FedEx.
Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering. The fair will be open between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.