LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Reggae-influenced alternative rock band Iration will perform at the Concerts on the Beach Series at Mandalay Bay Beach Saturday, Aug. 7.
Doors will open at 8 p.m., with Iration taking the stage at 10 p.m.
Iration has been touring nationally since 2008, performing at festivals nationwide from Lollapalooza to Sunfest and Hangout, closing stages at festivals like Bottlerock and Outside Lands. The Hawaiian-bred musicians look forward to spreading their original sound and 'Aloha spirit' all the while never forgetting to get a surf in when possible.
General Admission and VIP tickets can be purchased online at mandalaybay.com.
