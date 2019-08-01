LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man wanted on murder and robbery charges in Illinois was arrested this week in Las Vegas.
Corey Cathey, 39, wanted in Grandview, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, according to a U.S. Marshals news release. He was wanted by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.
Cathey's warrants stemmed from a July 28 incident in which he was identified by witnesses as the individual who shot 24-year-old Miranda Goddard in the head at close range, the release said.
Law enforcement developed information that Cathey had possibly fled to Las Vegas with his girlfriend and requested help finding him. He was found near the Wild Wild West Hotel and Casino where he was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a $2 million bond pending extradition to Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.