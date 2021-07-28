Businesses across the Entertainment Capital of the World are taking extra precautions to keep workers and customers safe, as restrictions settle in on the Valley with rising cases.
MGM Resorts is the latest entertainment juggernaut to mandate COVID-19 testing for those not vaccinated, urging safety precautions for the sake of the industry and the economy.
"This updated mask policy is an early example of how more restrictive measures could be reimposed, if we can't keep case numbers sufficiently low," a MGM letter addressed to employees said.
"Getting vaccinated means a future with fewer illnesses, fewer deaths and a lower likelihood of restrictions, closures and layoffs," it reads.
Other independent restaurants across the Valley are implementing mandatory testing as a precaution, as breakthrough cases start to emerge even among vaccinated employees, industry insiders tell FOX5.
Mark Steele with the Restaurant Hospitality Institute, helping restaurants and staff establish COVID-19 handling protocols, explains that some level of employee screenings could start to return.
"I feel that some of those restaurants are bringing back that element again, requiring that screening to come through the front door," Steele said.
From cutlery and glassware handling, to spacing of customers for social distancing, Steele has helped restaurants pivot through challenging capacity restrictions of as little as 25% occupancy.
"Keeping them safe in the small details can make all the details in the world," he said.
