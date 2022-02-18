LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada-based nonprofit that provides formerly incarcerated individuals with long-term support and services announced that it will name its new Las Vegas facility in honor of sports bettor and real estate mogul William “Billy” Walters.
According to HOPE for Prisoners, the organization's new Las Vegas facility will be called the Billy Walters Center for Second Chances. The naming is in honor of the substantial gift made by Billy and Susan Walters, the group said in a release.
HOPE for Prisoners says its new Las Vegas facility will provide "all the comprehensive services offered under one roof", including:
- Vocational training
- Life skills and job readiness training
- Workforce development
- Higher education opportunities
- Substance abuse and mental-health counseling
- DETR/Job connect
- Parole and probation
- Family reunification center
- DMV/Social Security/Vital Records
"We are so grateful for the generous investment that Mr. Walters has made into the lives of the hundreds of men and women that we will have the privilege to serve in the coming year, said Jon Ponder, president and CEO of Hope for Prisoners. "His passion to impact other justice-involved members of our community is commendable and we could not be more thankful that he has chosen to support the mission of HOPE for Prisoners."
Billy Walters, who was convicted in an insider trading case, had his prison sentence commuted by former President Donald Trump in January 2021.
According to AP, Billy Walters said in a statement issued through publicists in January 2021 that he would continue to pursue a lawsuit against federal law enforcement officials in New York who won his conviction in 2017 in a case that drew headlines for its ties to professional golfer Phil Mickelson.
The Billy Walters Center for Second Chances will open in April 2022.
