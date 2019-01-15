Despite the pouring rain Tuesday, Fox5 met a mom on a mission. She was walking in the rain to Basic High School in Henderson.
"I am going there to get the papers to get him out," she said.
She asked that we not identify her, but told us she was on her way to the high school to get her son out. She's pulling him out after the school's latest incident.
"There have been four guns, three lock downs. So I'm going to take him and and home school him," she said.
The lock downs and guns aren't even what pushed her over the edge, the arrest of 27 year old teacher Breanna Hernandez is.
"We got an email and the email said, 'a teacher had kidnapped, lured, and lewdness with a minor', I dropped my phone," she said.
Breanna Hernandez, a teacher at Basic has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, luring, and lewdness. Fox5 reached out to the Clark County School District for clarification on the kidnapping charges, but the District said they don't do interviews about arrested teachers.
A video posted by CCSD Police said they have been investigating her since November after racy messages surfaced between Hernandez and the student. She was assigned to home.
She's been with the district since 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.