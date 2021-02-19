The Nevada Department of Veterans Services has launched a special program to help veterans that may feel isolated due to the pandemic.
The program is called "Heroes for Heroes." It is a program through the NEST (Nevada Ensures Support Together Collaborative, and it provides social support for veterans through volunteers, through twice weekly phone calls for video chats.
Veterans and volunteers can sign up for the service on the Department of Veterans Services website.
