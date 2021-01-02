LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Saturday night.
The department said they were investigating the crash at Major Avenue and Boulder highway about 7 p.m. on January 2.
Additional details were not immediately released.
Avoid the area and check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.