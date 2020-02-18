HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Dozens of Henderson residents voiced concerns to city council about the AHL hockey arena planned for Green Valley.
City officials announced an agreement at the State of the City address last week. Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley announced plans to construct a 6,000 seat arena in the location of the aging Henderson Pavilion.
Most residents expressed concerns over crowds and traffic.
"I think there's better locations for this area," one resident said.
"Replacing the building with a 6,000 seat arena in a residential neighborhood will have dire consequences," another said.
City council officials told the public how the Henderson Pavilion must be replaced, and is a drain on the city's resources.
"The seats that are in that pavilion are no longer manufactured. Its virtually lived its life," said council member Dan Shaw, who said the tent also cannot be replaced.
Shaw and other council members vowed to address concerns over traffic.
Public hearings will be held starting in early March.
