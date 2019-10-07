Jewish houses of worship across the Valley and the country will have heightened security for Yom Kippur, in the wake of deadly acts of terrorism nationwide.
Leaders anticipate Yom Kippur, known as the Day of Atonement, as the most attended service of the year, and also call for people to worship to gather in solidarity with the victims of acts of violence.
"I think it will show evil and terrorism will not intimidate," said Rabbi Shea Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada.
Since the last holiest holiday, America has seen the deadliest attack of people of Jewish faith on American soil: on October 27, 2018, a gunman killed people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. In April of this past year, one person was killed and several wounded at the Chabad of Poway in San Diego County.
Rabbi Harlig said guards will keep watch, as people gather for Yom Kippur.
The holiday starts around sunset on October 8 and continues until the evening of October 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.