LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas is warning drivers that heavy traffic is expected during Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center January 23-27.
During market hours, heavy vehicle traffic is expected northbound on Grand Central Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue. Some traffic is expected eastbound on Bonneville Avenue from Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard (MLK) to Grand Central during the morning hours.
During evening market hours, heavy traffic is expected on Bonneville westbound from Grand Central to MLK, as well as southbound on both Grand Central and MLK from Bonneville to Charleston. Additional congestion is expected westbound on Symphony Park Avenue between Grand Central and MLK.
The following are the hours where traffic is expected to be impacted:
Sunday, Jan. 23 • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 24 • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m..
Tuesday, Jan. 25 • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26 • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27 • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; move out from 4 to 10 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28 • Exhibitors move out 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The city recommends using WAZE to determine the best possible route.
