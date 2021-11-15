LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of the holiday season, Goodwill of Southern Nevada will host hiring fairs at all Southern Nevada thrift store locations, on Monday, Nov. 15.
The nonprofit said there are 55 part-time and full-time positions available at all Goodwill thrift stores and distribution center across Las Vegas and Henderson. In addition, Goodwill also has openings for box truck drivers.
The hiring event, running between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., will include staff on-site to walk job seekers through the application process with on-the-spot hiring. Those looking for employment are asked to bring a resume and come dressed to impress.
More information about job openings can be found at GoodwillVegas.org/Programs.
