The doors are now open! Head on over to downtown Summerlin to see what's cookin' at Players Locker. Five Golden Knights partnered with Wolf Gang Puck to transform the Wolf Gang Puck Bar and Grill into the best restaurant to watch a Golden Knights Game, Players Locker. The newly renovated restaurant has opened their doors to a soft open for the community to come and check out. Alex Tuch, Shea Theadore, Reilly Smith, William Karlsson, and Deryk Engelland have chosen and personalized delicious selections on the food and drink menu that are to die for! The restaurant is perfect for VGK fans, families, event parties, or just a date night to watch the VGK game. Players Locker has over 17 TV's with hockey on every screen. The environment is comfortable and swanky enough to feel like you're not in a crowded and stuffy sports bar. Players Locker is expected to have their official grand opening on February 24th when the entire Golden Knights team will roll out a red carpet and congratulate their teammates on their new restaurant.
5 Golden Knights Open Their Own Restaurant In Summerlin
- Players Locker - Downtown Summerlin
Paloma Villicana
