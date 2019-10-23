Golden Knights fans looking to add more team apparel to their wardrobe will have more options available.
As attendees at the Knights' home opener earlier this month noticed, the team has collaborated with lifestyle brand Lululemon to offer an assortment of co-branded Golden Knights products that are unique to the Las Vegas market.
The items, which ranged from backpacks to men's polo shirts and women's pants and jackets, were prominently located just inside the Fortress at the home opener.
According to Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Brian Killingsworth, the partnership will continue.
"Based on overwhelming demand and a strong relationship with local Lululemon retail outlets, a select amount of VGK / Lululemon branded product is available year-round at the Armory at T-Mobile Arena,” Killingsworth said.
The team also said they plan to add more Golden Knights/Lululemon product as the holiday season nears.
Lululemon isn't the only fashion brand the team is working with.
Killingsworth added that Rank+Rally, the retail partner of the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, is working on other fashion collaborations such as Vans, DKNY, Carhartt, Starter, Stance, Krankz Headphones and Dooney & Bourke.
