LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Fremont Street Experience and downtown Las Vegas properties will pay tribute to Tony Hsieh on Saturday night.
Hsieh died on Friday at age 46.
In addition to the Viva Vision tribute, marquees at Circa, the D and Golden Gate will pay tribute starting at 8 p.m.
"The tribute will include a special production on Viva Vision, the world’s largest single digital display. The show will include select songs from American singer-song writer, Jewel, who was one of Hsieh’s favorite artists," said a media representative for the Fremont Street Experience.
