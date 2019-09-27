Freed's Bakery is celebrating the first anniversary of its Dessert Shop in the northwest Las Vegas Valley by giving away free cupcakes.
On Sunday, Oct. 6, every patron at Freed's Dessert Shop, 6475 N. Decatur Blvd., can enjoy a complimentary vanilla or chocolate cupcake.
“We are thrilled that this new extension of Freed’s has been so well-received,” said Max Jacobson-Fried, general manager and owner of Freed’s Bakery.
Freed's recently announced that it will open an additional Dessert Shop location this fall in Summerlin.
