Volunteers are working to make sure no child in Las Vegas' Historic Westside falls behind in their studies during distance learning.
Power of You Revelated Ministries holds free tutoring every other Saturday in Doolittle Park for any child or student who needs help.
"When the schools closed down, we were especially concerned about minority kids, black and brown, staying on the academic curve," said Pastor Q. Allen King. "It's great to see the community interaction, and coming together to make sure our kids are taken care of," he said.
Several teachers volunteer to help children of any grade level with a wide range of subjects. Teachers even hold physical education sessions, to make sure kids stay healthy.
The need is great in the community; leaders say many families cannot afford to have a parent present at home during school hours, or cannot afford electronics or WiFi.
Volunteers do not want these hurdles to be a barrier to education.
"As the church, as the community, we wanted to come out and help support our children, because they are our future," Nicole Knox said.
POUR Ministries meets every other Saturday at Doolittle Park, 947 West Lake Mead, by the basketball courts from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students are asked to wear masks. Contact (702) 518-POUR for more information.
Leaders are hoping to secure a building for the program, and develop partners to fund supplies such as electronics.
