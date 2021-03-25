Doctors at UNLV Medicine offer a little-known medical service to people across the Valley, struggling to pay for birth control during hard times.
The program offers birth control through pills, depo injections, IUDs to women in need. The service once offered vasectomies to men, but after little interest, diverted the funding to the growing number of women seeking help in the pandemic.
"We are all of a sudden seeing a huge demand," said Dr. James Alexander. "The upfront cost can be beyond many women's reach," Dr. Alexander said.
Besides social and economic reasons, Dr. Alexander explains that many women may have health complications if a pregnancy is not planned.
"Women who plan pregnancies have better outcomes. Their bodies are better prepared for that," he said.
The program is based on income. For more information, contact (702) 944-2805.
