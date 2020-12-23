LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jeremy Aguero is the principal analyst with Applied Analysis, with expertise in economic analysis and fiscal impact analysis.
FOX5 did the interview before President Donald Trump said he would send the stimulus back to Congress for larger payments.
He did talk about the need to pump money back into the economy as a bridge to next March when another deal might be done. He said the two main priorities for anther deal should be to save jobs through paycheck protection and unemployment benefits.
He also said he expects to see infrastructure as part of the next COVID-19 package to create some lasting impact.
Regarding the vaccines, he said it’ll still be perhaps 2022 before Las Vegas is fully back but we will start to see improvements once the vaccine moves into the larger population in the spring/early summer.
He said the lessons local leaders and the rest of us to take away from this past year is that diversifying the economy is key. Gaming and tourism is as central to Nevada more than the auto industry is to Detroit but he says we need to build on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.