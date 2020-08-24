LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans are bracing for the end of the eviction moratorium on September 1.
According to research organization Guinn Center, 118,000 to 142,000 households could be vulnerable to evictions. Below is basic information to help you navigate the process.
FACTS
If you owe rent or backpay, starting September 1, your landlord can pursue a court order for evictions. This is enforceable for homes, apartments, hotels, extended stays and other properties where you have established residency and owe backpay.
According to The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, the courts may not recognize any payment agreements prior to September 1 to catch up on rent.
Evictions cannot be carried out by your landlord -- only a constable can deliver a court order to force you to leave your property.
According to LACSN, rent must be on time and could be subject to penalty fees after September 1.
RESOURCES
The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is available to help people with tips to navigate the process and help you find options.
The hotline is (702) 386-1070.
WHAT TO EXPECT
If you believe you could face a court order, LACSN says to prepare for a seven-day notice to pay rent or quit.
You have the option to "file an answer" with your local justice court to get a hearing before a judge.
LACSN advises you to pursue that hearing. You can request from the judge more time to vacate, or request mediation with the landlord.
ADVICE
What can you realistically pay? LACSN advises you to consider if you can afford your current monthly rent, or any payment plans.
If you cannot afford the payment, be prepared to move.
NEW LAWS
Clark County passed an emergency order to help those who need a place to stay. The order bans discrimination based on source of income or eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 1 was signed into law by Governor Steve Sisolak. It creates measures for mediation between landlords and tenants of public housing. LACSN is still working with the courts to find out how the mediation process could look like.
