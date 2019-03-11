Former Nevada Senate majority leader Kelvin Atkinson pled guilty to a federal wire fraud charge and admitted to spending nearly $250,000 from his campaign account for personal use.
“Theft of any kind is unacceptable but a theft of campaign contributions from a sitting public official is particularly troubling,” U.S. Attorney of the District of Nevada Nicholas Trutanich said.
According to Atkinson’s plea agreement, the former senator spent at least $100,000 to pay personal credit cards, $75,000 to open and operate a Las Vegas night club, and $20,000 to lease a 2018 Jaguar SUV.
The misappropriation of funds happened between 2010 and 2017, court documents show.
Six days before entering a guilty plea, Atkinson gave a tearful resignation speech in Carson City.
Trutanich said the investigation into Atkinson began several years ago after the Nevada Secretary of State’s office tipped off the FBI.
There was a search warrant executed at one location related to Atkinson January 2019.
“Fraud schemes are document intensive,” Trutanich said. “Although the investigatory team worked hard on this matter, [fraud cases] do take time to build.”
A sentencing hearing is set for July 2019. Prosecutors plan to recommend 33 months in prison and $249,000 in restitution, according to the plea deal.
A federal wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years.
