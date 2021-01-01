LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fatal crash involving a single vehicle has closed Highway 163 near Laughlin, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD Traffic Bureau said it was the first fatal crash of 2021. Police said a driver was ejected in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 163 near Laughlin.

Additional details on the crash weren't immediately available.

