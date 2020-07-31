LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) on Thursday penned a scathing response to Superintendent Jesus Jara's letter regarding 2020, the struggles brought on by COVID-19 pandemic and the outlook for the next school year.
In the letter obtained by FOX5, ESEA accused Jara of neglecting the support staff which the group represents.
"He mentions that the story of 2020 would include stories about 'teachers on the front lines' and the 'accounts of parents rolling up their sleeves' but he neglects to mention the essential role that education support professionals have in the 2020 story," the letter reads.
Jara's letter, addressed to the Las Vegas community and families across the valley, covered social justice activism, education inequity and the challenge ahead for the 2020-21 school year.
"The coming school year will be challenging and it will be different. There is no perfect solution, but whatever we do, our children must know we are standing with them every step of the way. And, I am here, as a leader, a teacher, a father and a friend. We will succeed as one unified family, leaving no one behind. In the days, weeks and months ahead, we will be challenged like never before. For our children’s sake, we must succeed," Jara wrote.
However, ESEA argued that Jara failed to address the numerous support professionals dealing with hardship alongside the educators and families of Southern Nevada.
"The story of 2020 includes our food service workers handing out over 4 million meals to hungry kids. The story of 2020 includes our custodians cleaning every classroom and building to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment. The story of 2020 includes our skilled workers working to ensure our school buildings (including the building Superintendent Jara works in) are safe," ESEA's letter read.
FULL ESEA LETTER TO JARA
ESEA Letter to CCSD Superin... by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
FULL JARA LETTER
CCSD JARA LETTER.docx by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
