LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas is offering opportunities for preschool services at three locations.
Strong Start Academies is enrolling students at the following locations:
- 1617 Alta Drive, 702-954-4777
- 700 Twin Lakes Drive, 702-538-8700
- 251 W. Boston Ave. at Stupak, 702-885-6565
Children living in or near zip codes 89106, 89107 and 89101 can attend for free, said an announcement from the city on Monday.
The city also is offering mobile Pre-K academies "Strong Start Go," providing half-day pre-K classes and family engagement workshops and activities. The mobile units are based near the intersections of Lake Mead Boulevard and J Street and Mojave Road and Washington Avenue.
More information on the mobile pre-K academies is available by calling 702-229-5437. Families can register at the registration portal, available by clicking here.
The strong start academies are operated by Acelero Learning Clark County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.