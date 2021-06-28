LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vice President is headed to Las Vegas.
Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Las Vegas on Saturday, July 3. The trip is part of President Joe Biden's nationwide "America's Back Together" tour to tout the country's progress against COVID-19.
Additional details, such as events the Vice President would participate in, weren't immediately available.
(1) comment
Who cares.......
