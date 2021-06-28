APTOPIX Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris talks to the media, Friday, June 25, 2021, after her tour of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas. Harris visited the U.S. southern border as part of her role leading the Biden administration's response to a steep increase in migration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vice President is headed to Las Vegas.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Las Vegas on Saturday, July 3. The trip is part of President Joe Biden's nationwide "America's Back Together" tour to tout the country's progress against COVID-19.

Additional details, such as events the Vice President would participate in, weren't immediately available.

