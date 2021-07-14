LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A U.S. Army veteran has announced his campaign for Senate.
Sam Brown, a Reno resident, released his first official campaign ad Wednesday morning. Brown is running as a Republican.
Brown's campaign video focused on the state's recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic and his military service.
“America needs its own recovery. The pandemic hit Nevada harder than any other state in the country,” Brown said. “But rather than sharing in our sacrifice, our political leaders bicker – they point fingers and jockey for political gain. Where’s the accountability?”
Brown was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008, according to his campaign website. A few months into his deployment, Brown's vehicle was struck by an IED blast, leaving him severely wounded. Brown moved to Reno in June 2018 and he and his wife run a small business assisting veterans.
Brown will officially launch his campaign in Southern Nevada on July 24. Details of the launch weren't immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.