Trump shuts down his blog after less than a month

The blog page that former President Donald Trump launched less than one month ago, after his team suggested he'd be launching a major new social platform, has been permanently shuttered.
Jason Miller, a senior aide to Trump, told CNBC that the page "will not be returning."
Miller confirmed to CNN that the page had been scrubbed.
"It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on," Miller said.
Those who attempt to visit the page are now greeted with a web form asking for their contact information to receive updates through email or text message.
The blog, called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," was launched May 4 and came months after the former President had been banned from Facebook and Twitter.
At the time, the page was billed as a platform by which Trump could speak directly to his supporters.
Fox News, which first reported that Trump had started the blog, dubbed it a "new communications platform."
But late last month, Trump disputed Fox's framing in a statement.
"This is meant to be a temporary way of getting my thoughts and ideas out to the public without the Fake News spin, but the website is not a platform," he said.
