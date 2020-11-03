Election 2020 Nevada

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2020 file photo people wait in line to vote at a polling place on the final day of early voting in Las Vegas. More than 1.1 million Nevadans have already cast ballots ahead of Tuesday's election, where the state will be a presidential battleground, two incumbent Democratic members of Congress will try to hold on to their seats and voters will settle dozens of races for statewide, legislative and judicial offices and five statewide ballot questions. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The campaign for President Donald Trump and the Nevada Republican party filed a lawsuit on Election Day regarding hours at some polling locations. 

The lawsuit is asking the Nevada Eighth Judicial Court to grant a preliminary and permanent injunctive relief directing the defendant, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria, to keep several polling locations open until 8 p.m., due to technical issues earlier in the day. 

The lawsuit claimed the following locations were affected:

  • a. Burkholder, Lyal Mid. Sch.;
  • b. Clark County Building Department;
  • c. Heritage Park Senior Facility;
  • d. Shadow Ridge High School;
  • e. Goolsby, Judy And John Elem;
  • f. Guinn, Kenny C. Mid. Sch.;
  • g. Sun City Macdonald Ranch Community Ctr.;
  • h. Bass, John Elem. - 10377 Rancho Destino Rd.
  • i. Canarelli, Lawrence and Heidi Mid. Sch.; 
  • j. Desert Breeze Community Ctr.
  • k. Conners, Eileen Elem.;
  • l. Kesterson, Lorna Elem.;
  • m. Gray, R. Guild Elem.;
  • n. Coleman, Cora Senior Ctr.;
  • o. Desert Oasis High School
  • p. Schofield, Jack J.H.S.;
  • q. Cram, Brian And Teri Mid. Sch.;
  • r. Leavitt, Justice Myron Mid. Sch.;
  • s. Cadwallader, Ralph L. Mid. Sch.;
  • t. Las Vegas Athletic Club;
  • u. Knudson, K. O. Mid. Sch.; and
  • v. Lawrence, Clifford J.H.S

A hearing was scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

READ THE FULL LAWSUIT BELOW: 

Trump v Gloria by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd

 

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.