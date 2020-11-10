FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2020 file photo people wait in line to vote at a polling place on the final day of early voting in Las Vegas. More than 1.1 million Nevadans have already cast ballots ahead of Tuesday's election, where the state will be a presidential battleground, two incumbent Democratic members of Congress will try to hold on to their seats and voters will settle dozens of races for statewide, legislative and judicial offices and five statewide ballot questions. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)