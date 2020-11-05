UPDATE (FOX5) -- Nevada GOP officials confirmed that the campaign has dropped a federal lawsuit Friday morning.
Nevada Trump Victory spokesperson Keith Schipper said "a deal was struck" with Clark County officials to allow more ballot count observers at the election headquarters.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- President Donald Trump's re-election campaign on Thursday expressed doubt about the state's election processes, requesting an emergency injunction from a judge to "sort through irregularities" with Nevada ballots.
Former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Nevada GOP chairman Michael McDonald and American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp were in attendance.
The campaign plans to file a federal lawsuit in Nevada, as they have done in various states around the country, claiming that there is evidence that votes have been cast under names of deceased people and by nonresidents.
"We are asking Clark County to give us answers," Grenell said. "We have to have a system where legal votes are cast."
The Nevada Secretary of State's Office would not comment on the pending litigation Thursday.
"People getting as many as 18 ballots to their homes," Laxalt said. "To date, we still have not been able to observe these (ballot) signatures."
We firmly believe there are many voters that "are not proper voters."
The campaign would not answer questions from the media.
The Nevada Secretary of State said it would announce new results from Nevada's ballot count. Clark County officials are also set to have a press conference at 10 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(8) comments
Sizelscum & his little soyboy friend,are up tp no good ! The clown needs to be locked up !
How come it took 36 hours to count the last batch of 150000 ballots. Oh yeah I forgot. Nevada, mainly clark county is corrupt. We knew this would happen if Sleazeolak was elected. Letting illegals vote via the DMV automatic voter registration. Real Americans need to take back our state.
Just look up nevada voting law.
"Real americans" more like a bunch of sore losing cry babies
Sorry but these ballots belong to real Americans, stop trying to disenfranchise your fellow American over political differences.
Enterprise trucks with ballot boxes just driven away by some 23 year old kid...no security, no police. Ballots for a Presidential election just driven away to some unknown place to be "counted" secretly...Sisolak is a corrupt banana republic buffoon. Hes in for Joe, endorsed by Obozo and Holder for Governor...they planned this for years. Sisolak is silent again. He should be arrested for corruption.
Totally agree. We voted in person Oct. 25th. When I went to vote for President Trump like I did in 2016, this time, the machine acted funny. This was in Henderson. I believe Sisolak told them to do whatever it takes....
It won't matter because biden is gonna win Pennsylvania soooooo....... lmfao
Hope you took a picture or video recorded this imaginary truck you seen.... pop a pill weirdo
