LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Clark County election officials have reported an error in their reporting of ballots to be counted.
During a Thursday press conference Registrar of Voters for Clark County Joe Gloria said by Friday, his department would have 51,000 mail in ballots counted; however, a little more than 30,000 ballots were counted on Friday. Gloria attributed the shortfall a staffer's error.
He added that this is the first election in the county where the ballot is actually two pages long, and the new county's tracking system tracks page numbers instead of ballots. By mistake, the staffer told Gloria there were 51,000 ballots to count on Friday. In reality, the figure was referring to 51,000 pages of ballots.
This is not to be confused with the 63,000 ballots he discussed Thursday, Gloria said.
- 34,743 dropped off at polling sites on Election Day
- 4,208 delivered to the department on November 3 and 4
- 24,311 that were still pending before Election Day
Gloria said this number will continue to decrease as his department gets closer to the Nov. 10 deadline, which is the last day they can accept mail ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 3. He added that his department's collaboration with the United States Postal Service leaves little room for error.
"I wanted to ensure the general public, we've been working very close with our regional supervisor at the U.S. Postal Service and they're doing an excellent job of reviewing all of the post stations here in Clark County," Gloria said. "In fact, they have them sweeping regularly more than once on a daily basis and if they identify anything that needs to be delivered to the office, they get it to our office within three to four hours."
Along with these mail in ballots and others that will be coming in over the next few days, there are still provisional ballots left to count. Gloria said the county will work on counting those Friday. There are 60,000 of them to go through.
Gloria said his department aims to have the majority of mailed in ballots counted by Sunday.
