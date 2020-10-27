LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Twenty-twenty is the "year of the text" for political campaigns, proving an easy way for campaigns to get your attention -- or drive you crazy.
App RoboKiller recorded 2.7 billion text messages sent through campaigns, just in September.
Any Nevada campaign can legally obtain your information through the Statewide Voter Registration List.
Political consultant Roy McShane, who manages numerous campaigns in the valley and nationwide, said that every campaign, party or cause is going the texting route.
"It is a predominantly spam-free inbox," McShane said. "People check their phone more than they check their mailbox. It's a comparatively cheap way to deliver the same message to a voter. If I'm a campaign, that's simple math."
The Federal Communications Commission requires text messages to be sent person-to-person and cannot be done via robocalls or automated services.
To stop texts, there are a number of routes you can take:
The FCC requires campaigns to stop if you reply "STOP" to any text.
The Nevada Secretary of State's website allows you to opt out on the "Please Do Not Call" List. Click here for more information. State law also allows you to send a written request to your local county clerk's office.
The Clark County Elections website, under "Voter Services," gives you the option to "Make Your Address and Phone Number Confidential" after you log in. You must print the form, sign it and drop it off, mail it or fax it to the Clark County Election Center. Click here for more information.
You can also directly contact a specific candidate or campaign if you wish to stop receiving messages from them. The list in Clark County is here.
You can report campaigns that do not comply with your requests. Head to the Federal Communications Commission's website or the Nevada Secretary of State website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.