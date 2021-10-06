LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman announced Wednesday she will run for mayor of North Las Vegas.
The 66-year-old Democrat has held her position as State Senator since 2012, when she defeated current Mayor John Lee. Her term ends on Nov. 6, 2024.
Lee recently announced his campaign for governor, with the goal of unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak.
"My commitment and courage to advocate for the rights of others started long before becoming a State Senator in 2012. It began with my military service where, for 29 years, I served our country in the U.S. Army, concluding my career as a Lieutenant Colonel working at the Pentagon in the Army Operations Center as a member of the Army Crisis Action Team," she wrote on her campaign website.
Her focuses as mayor would include economic diversification and job creation, clean energy and infrastructure.
For more information on Spearman's campaign, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.