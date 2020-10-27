LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials said elections would not be possible without poll volunteers. There are more than 3,000 volunteers in the county, including DavyAnn Noahr.
"This is my first time," Noahr said. "So I'm very excited about it. I just recently retired from the Las Vegas Convention Center due to the pandemic. Things have been so crazy. It gave me the opportunity, which I've never been able to do, to work the poll."
Kevin Ketay also volunteered for the first time.
"I work full time besides this, I also do some consulting," Ketay said. "I just made time to do it. I work around my schedule."
From the greeters to the volunteers that walk voters through the process, workers said they're fulfilling a civic duty.
"So far, the experience has been interesting," Ketay said. "Because of the political climate, I was curious myself to see exactly how the procedure worked."
"The young people are terrific," Leanetta Burns said. "They come out, they'll say it's my first time voting, and everyone will give them applause. We always tell them. Not just this one. Every election is important."
The 2020 election isn't Burns' first time working the polls, but she's come back for every election since 2014. She said she was ready to face the challenges the pandemic presented this time around.
"Of course, we all are concerned about that because nobody wants to get sick," Burns said. "They told us that we were going to be protected just like any other job."
For the most part, volunteers said they feel safe.
"We're washing our hands, we're keeping our distance, we're wearing our masks, I think we're safe," Noahr said. "You just have to take the precautions to be smart and I think you're okay."
Noahr said not only is the work important, it's fulfilling.
"People are so afraid of people now," Noahr said. "No one wants to talk. But I've had people that have come up and hugged me. They're just so excited that they're able to do this, that we've made it possible for them to do this."
Noahr said everyone should volunteer at least once if they get the chance.
"Our world is in such turmoil," Noahr said. "We all need to come together and work together and hope and pray it gets back to some sort of normalcy."
"What's going on in 2020, I don't think anyone really anticipated when they woke up on January 1st," Ketay said. "But to do my part, I think is just very important."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.