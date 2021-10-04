LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Abortion advocates in Nevada say the real number of women who have traveled for access in the Silver State is unknown so far, after Texas passed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation.
Texas banned abortions six weeks after pregnancy, a time when most women are unaware they have conceived.
Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains said several women traveled to Clark County in the month of September. Other advocates said it's unclear how many women have sought care at other clinics across Nevada.
"The fact that people are going all the way to Las Vegas is important ... and they are one the folks who can afford to buy a plane ticket. Let's not forget, this is a constitutional right," said Vicki Cowart of Planned Parenthood.
She said 106 women traveled from Texas to the region's Colorado, New Mexico and Nevada clinics.
"The folks who are hardest hit by this, its people of color, Latinx, Black women, rural women," she said.
Cowart is concerned that travel expenses, time off work, childcare and other hurdles will prevent women from accessing care early.
The Wild West Access Fund of Nevada is an all-volunteer organization, fundraising for travel and medical expenses for any applicants, preparing to help more women in coming months.
"A lot of our callers are unemployed. They come from low-income backgrounds. They are struggling," said Carla Ramazan, founder and executive director of the Wild West Access Fund.
"The funds we are able to provide makes the difference between whether or not people are able to afford rent or groceries," she said.
The organization helps individuals locate resources for care. Volunteers drop off care kits, which include pads, electrolytes, Plan B and condoms.
"We remain committed to help ... these callers. We recognize the increase in patients might be even larger than we are seeing just yet," said Caitlyn Caruso, another volunteer.
Attorney General Aaron Ford, in a panel with other attorneys general, committed to preserve rights in Nevada. "We in Nevada are very much in support of this right," Ford said, explaining how Roe v. Wade has been codified in state law.
RESOURCES
Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.