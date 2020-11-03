LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Although polling locations in Clark County were expected to open at 7 a.m., the opening of some sites has been delayed as the locations experienced "technical problems."
According to a tweet from the Nevada Elections department, "several" polling locations in Clark County did not open at 7 a.m. due to "technical problems."
The department urged those waiting in line to please be patient, adding, "the sites will open soon."
Clark County voters...several polling locations in the county are experiencing technical problems and have not yet opened. If you are waiting in line, please be patient. The sites will open soon. #ElectionDay #NevadaVotes— Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 3, 2020
No additional information has been provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
