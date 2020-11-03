LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Follow FOX5's coverage of Election Day with our liveblog. We have reporters and photographers around the city bringing you the latest details from polling places across the valley.
9:15 A.M.
Poll workers are telling voters waiting in line that kiosks are back up and running however, the line is still pretty slow and growing longer. Cox Communications has no reports of outages.
8:35 A.M.
At the MacDonald Ranch Community Center, a frustrated voter left the line due to machine issues. According to poll workers, the problems can be attributed to a machine "glitch." About 2-3 kiosks were experiencing issues. Workers are sending some voters to alternate locations with less of a wait.
All of the voting machines are working, but the kiosks that are used prior to sending voters into booths are causing the delays.
8:15 A.M.
The line here at Downtown Summerlin is moving fast. It’s definitely a nice, steady flow. There’s no technical problems here that I am aware of, but I will be speaking again to a team leader working soon! But overall the line is moving fast. Current vote count here is: 173.
7:41 A.M.
Although polling locations in Clark County were expected to open at 7 a.m., the opening of some sites has been delayed as the locations experienced "technical problems."
According to a tweet from the Nevada Elections department, "several" polling locations in Clark County did not open at 7 a.m. due to "technical problems."
The department urged those waiting in line to please be patient, adding, "the sites will open soon."
Issues were reported at Sun City MacDonald Ranch Community Center, Guinn Middle School and Cadwallader Middle School.
Clark County voters...several polling locations in the county are experiencing technical problems and have not yet opened. If you are waiting in line, please be patient. The sites will open soon. #ElectionDay #NevadaVotes— Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 3, 2020
The Secretary of State's Office did not return comment on Tuesday morning.
7:19 A.M.
The ballot drop off is now open at the Clark County Election HQ in North Las Vegas. As of 7 a.m., 56 people have dropped of ballots at HQ. Walk-up and drive-thru options are also available.
It's called CHEATING by our krappy governor.
This is so typical of Sissylack and the left, hoping that voters will give up and leave without voting.
