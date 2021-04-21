FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020 file photo, people wait in line at an early voting location at the culinary workers union hall in Las Vegas. Nevada is attempting a high-wire act of holding its first-ever election almost entirely by mail, reflecting a new law allowing voters to register at the polls while keeping people safe amid the pandemic. Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske limited the number of polling places for the Tuesday, June 9, 2020, primary and instead sent absentee ballots to voters. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)