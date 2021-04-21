LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After the Nevada Republican Party in March submitted four boxes of members' election-related complaints, the secretary of state Elections Division has released a report that says the party's complaints are in the thousands, but not in the hundred thousands as it initially said.
"While initial reports from the [Nevada Republican Party] indicated that there were 122,918 records to support the accompanying allegations, the Secretary of State’s inventory identified 3,963 unique Elections Integrity Violation Reports (EIVRs). The larger figure provided by the NVGOP encompassed the individual line items on the spreadsheets that accompanied each of the EIVRs," said an announcement from the elections division on Wednesday.
According to the division, most of the complaints were related to voter registration records that the party deemed to be inaccurate or suspicious for a variety of reasons, such as voters with commercial addresses, out-of-state voters and double voters. Many of the complaints submitted were already under investigation by law enforcement, the division said.
“It was essential that we took the time to fully evaluate each complaint and to make a determination based on the merits of each report,” said Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.
Earlier this month, the Nevada Republican Party voted to censure Cegavske, accusing her of failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. Cegavske, who has overseen elections in the state since 2014, has repeatedly defended the results as reliable and accurate despite attacks from President Donald Trump and other Republicans.
The secretary of state's report detailing its investigation is available here:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
