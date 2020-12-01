Clark County Government Center

Clark County Government Center

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to certify the results for the Clark County Commission District C race.

Ross Miller defeated Stavros Anthony by 10 votes, according to Clark County.

The certification will now be sent to the Nevada Secretary of State's office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

