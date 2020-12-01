LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to certify the results for the Clark County Commission District C race.
Ross Miller defeated Stavros Anthony by 10 votes, according to Clark County.
The certification will now be sent to the Nevada Secretary of State's office.
Commissioners unanimously vote to certify (canvass) the #Election2020 results for the race in #ClarkCounty Commission District C. @rossjmiller defeated @StavrosAnthony by 10 votes. The certification will now be sent to the @NVSOS.#Vegas #Vote2020 pic.twitter.com/NP55ucgK5G— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 1, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
