CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Democrats successfully won reelection in Nevada’s two battleground congressional districts, surviving challenges from well-financed Republicans in the western swing state moments after the presidential race was called for Joe Biden.
First-term Rep. Susie Lee won reelection to a second term by defeating former professional wrestler Dan Rodimer in the 3rd District, avoiding the fate of other freshman Democrats who lost reelection bids in Florida, New Mexico and the Midwest.
Serving Nevada in Congress has been the honor of my life, and I can’t wait to continue fighting for you as we move this country forward together.— Susie Lee (@SusieLeeNV) November 7, 2020
Republicans believed the Las Vegas-area district offered them their best chance at unseating an incumbent. President Donald Trump won that congressional district in 2016 despite losing Nevada statewide to Hillary Clinton by 2.4 percentage points.
Nevada Dems released the following statement on Lee's win:
Thanks to the determination of Nevadan voters, we will once again have a bipartisan champion representing Nevada in Congress. Congresswoman Susie Lee has stood up for Congressional District 3 and for all Nevadans during one of the most challenging periods in living memory. The people of Nevada have witnessed Rep. Lee fight for them time and time again -- advocating for their health care, their children’s education, and for desperately needed federal aid during the pandemic. Rep. Lee’s tirelessly advocacy on the issues that matter most to Nevadans is exactly why voters are sending her back to D.C. next year.
Sonner reported from Reno.
Sam Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
