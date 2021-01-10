LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Representative Steven Horsford on Sunday responded to a letter from the Nye County GOP chairman claiming "Trump will be president for another four years."
In the letter, published Jan. 8, Nye County GOP Chairman Chris Zimmerman claims President Donald Trump did not concede. He refers to multiple unfounded conspiracy theories and claims those inside the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday were "Antifa," rather than Trump's followers.
Zimmerman listed several events he expected to happen prior to President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration, including to expect Trump to be inaugurated on Jan. 20. "It’s 1776 all over again!" he wrote at the letter's end.
Rep. Horsford published the following statement on Twitter:
As representative of #NV04, where Nye County is, I have news for the Chairman. It’s not 1776 and the failed attempt of a coup involving some Republicans is sedition against the will of the people and our democracy. Any suggestion otherwise is a refusal to accept reality.
Zimmerman, your seditious letter is now being publicized—suggesting the President-elect will not be inaugurated. This effort to intentionally stoke division and incite criminal acts against our government must be rejected and condemned by everyone who believes in our democracy.
To date, the failed coup on Jan 6th resulted in 6 deaths, including 2 US Capitol Police Officers. I’m calling on my Republican colleagues to condemn Zimmerman’s letter, affirm the election results, and reject any and all forms of insurrection against our federal government.
Zimmerman, your letter is not patriotism and it must be removed. Every Republican in Nevada needs to condemn these lies and this assault on America. President-designate @JoeBiden and Vice President-designate @KamalaHarris will take office on January 20th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.