LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With eyes on Nevada, the Clark County Election Department on Thursday provided updates on ballot counting in Las Vegas, emphasizing the value of precision over expediency.
In a press conference, Voter Registrar Joe Gloria said, across the state, all 17 counties will work with the chief election officer in order to provide election data. However, if the Nevada Secretary of State's office makes a decision not to report, the county will continue to submit local figures and hold daily press briefings at 10 a.m. with those numbers.
But the delay in results for the state of Nevada has caused uneasiness around the country, with a tight Electoral College race.
"Our goal here in Clark County is not to count fast," Gloria said. "We want to be accurate."
NEVADA RESULTS (AS OF 10:30 A.M. NOV. 5)
The Nevada Secretary of State's office began releasing updated vote results at 9 a.m. Thursday. The results will be updated one county at a time, officials said.
Currently, the updated vote totals are:
604,251 with 49.4% - Joe Biden
592,813 and 48.5% - Donald Trump
The current updated difference: 12,042 vote lead for Joe Biden.
To track the latest updates from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, visit: https://silverstateelection.nv.gov/
WHAT'S LEFT?
In Clark County, there are a total of 63,262 ballots ready to be counted, Gloria said. On Election Day, Nov. 3, 34,743 ballots were dropped off and 4,208 were delivered by postal service mail. Prior to Election Day, 24,311 mailed-in ballots were pending. Anything handed in or postmarked by Nov. 3 will be counted, if it is received by Nov. 10. In addition, 51,000 will be counted Nov. 5, and some 60,000 ballots are in various stages of ballot verification.
"All in-person ballots are in the system," Gloria said.
The counting process involves a series of machine-work and manual entering from the election department. The bulk of mail-in ballots will be in the county's system by Saturday, Nov. 7 or Sunday, Nov. 8, Gloria said.
The Nevada Secretary of State's office said the state has approximately 190,150 ballots to count, with the bulk of those votes being mail-in or drop-off ballots. Of the votes still left to count, 90% were out of Clark County.
REACTION TO 'INCONSISTENCIES'
"We are not aware of any improper ballots that are being processed," Gloria said, in response to Nevada GOP questioning the state's handling of ballots.
The county also addressed the situation with Nevada voter, Jill Stokke, who challenged the validity of her ballot. The 79-year-old voter claimed she arrived to vote in person and was denied after the county said she had already voted by mail.
She was contacted, Gloria said, and her signature was determined to be valid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.