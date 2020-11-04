LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A "Stop the Steal" protest was organized Wednesday night at the Clark County Elections Department in North Las Vegas.
About 50 protesters in support of President Donald Trump gathered at the building while another group of about 50 gathered across the street on Trade Drive.
The protest was organized and promoted by "conservative activists" Mike Coudrey and Courtney Holland, who told FOX5 they were protesting the inability to view the signature verification process on mail-in ballots, among other issues.
The signature validation process was the subject of a recent lawsuit against Clark County filed by the Nevada Republican Party and the Trump campaign.
Trump’s re-election campaign and Nevada Republicans filed notice Monday that they’ll ask the state Supreme Court to stop the count of mail-in ballots in Clark County, the state’s most populous and Democratic-leaning county, including Las Vegas.
Arguments about access and oversight have emerged in several battleground states following calls from the president for his supporters to closely monitor ballot counts.
In Nevada, Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to suppress voting in the state’s most diverse area. Clark County, including Las Vegas, is more than 31% Hispanic, 13% Black and about 10% Asian American, according to the U.S. Census.
“Trump and his allies are attacking our election processes because they do not want to hear from the hardworking people of our state,” a Democratic party statement said.
Democrats point also to an earlier GOP and Trump campaign lawsuit — dismissed by a federal judge in September — that sought to invalidate a state law that invoked the coronavirus pandemic and enabled universal mail-in voting statewide.
Make The Road Nevada was in attendance Wednesday night, whose organizer told FOX5 they were unsure what the Trump supporters' message was, but they were there to focus on making sure every vote gets counted.
As of Wednesday night, Nevada is one of a few key states where a winner has not been declared. Additional election results were expected Thursday morning.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.