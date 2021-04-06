LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announced Tuesday morning that he is switching political parties.
Lee made the announcement on 'Fox and Friends' early Tuesday. Lee's campaign claims he's the most prominent Democratic elected official to switch parties since President Joe Biden's inauguration.
Lee cited recent leadership changes within the Nevada Democratic Party, calling it a "Socialist takeover." Lee's campaign website now reflects the switch.
"Though I’ve been a registered Democrat on paper my entire life, I made the switch in my heart a long time ago, because on some things, there’s simply no compromise," Lee said in a statement. "That’s why I voted for President Trump twice."
Lee also touted his A+ rating from the National Rifle Association and his pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment values.
"I found a new place where I can put my allegiance to and help once again, forget about the last eight years, its about the next four years that predict the future," Lee said on 'Fox and Friends.'
The Nevada Democratic Party didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.
Lee was first elected mayor of North Las Vegas in 2013 and was reelected in 2017. His term ends in 2022. Lee also previously served on the Nevada Legislature.
