LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee on Monday will launch his gubernatorial campaign for 2022 as a Republican, challenging Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.
Lee, 65, will be running as a Republican following a party switch in April. The campaign will officially be announced on Monday morning with a video.
“I’m proud to kick off my campaign for Governor of Nevada, because Nevadans deserve a leader who will put Nevada values first, not the liberal, radical agenda we see today from Steve Sisolak,” said Lee in a statement to media on Sunday night. “I will stand up for the constitutional rights of Nevadans everywhere, and will focus on embracing small government, defending free speech, protecting unborn life, and supporting the right to bear arms.”
Lee's statement said he left the Democratic party because it "embraced socialism, adopted radical policies, and turned its back on Nevada’s middle class and working families." He said Nevada's leadership is "nonexistent" and that Sisolak has "mismanaged" Nevada's economy.
With an 8%+ unemployment rate, we need to get our economy roaring – but Governor Sisolak and President Biden believe that raising your taxes, adding more regulations, and increasing state spending is going to do it. They couldn’t be more wrong.— John Lee (@MayorJohnLee) May 15, 2021
Lee was first elected mayor of North Las Vegas in 2013 and was reelected in 2017. His term ends in 2022. Lee also previously served on the Nevada Legislature.
Lee and his wife Marilyn live in North Las Vegas and have seven children and 30 grandchildren. They are active members in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, his statement said.
(1) comment
I'll definitely give him consideration. Sisolak is a train wreck.
