LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Many people in Nevada have already made up their mind about who they want to lead the United States; President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden. People are turning out in record numbers to early vote in the state. Others still haven’t voted and FOX5 asked some local voters what they are hoping to hear from the campaigns as both sides visit our area this week.
"Well personally I think that the politicians should just stop all the pandering that they have to other crowds and just say what needs to be said. Now, not just what people want to hear," William Thatcher said Monday.
Melissa Joines said she hasn’t voted yet. She is leaning in one direction but might be swayed the other way depending on what candidates say.
Joines said she is worried about COVID-19. A friend of hers in the medical field just tested positive and Joines is worried about her. She wants to hear COVID-19 plans from both Presidential candidates.
“Not just the usual we're going to do this. We're going to do like an actual plan,” said Joines.
Another person who hasn’t voted so far is hoping candidates can help financially.
"Give hard working people a bonus I guess. Give us something to take care of our families because that's one thing I'm having a problem with," said Duane Williams.
Joe Biden’s selection for Vice President, Senator Kamala Harris will be in Las Vegas Tuesday. FOX5 will interview Harris one-on-one; you can see a full report Tuesday night. President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Bullhead City on Wednesday.
