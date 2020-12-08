LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Supreme Court denied the Trump campaign's appeal to overturn November's Presidential election results.
According to court documents, the Trump campaign alleged massive voter fraud during the election.
In the ruling, Supreme Court justices wrote:
"To prevail on this appeal, appellants must demonstrate error of law, findings of fact not supported by substantial evidence, or an abuse of discretion in the admission or rejection of evidence by the district court....We are not convinced they have done so."
The Supreme Court affirmed a lower Court's ruling to let President-elect Joe Biden's win stand in Nevada.
Nevada GOP officials issued a statement on Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling.
"We are extremely disappointed in the NV Supreme Court's decision to dismiss our appeal this evening. Few things are more important than the integrity of a presidential election. When we presented compelling evidence in court last week, the court quickly shrugged it off and rubber stamped the fraudulent result without due consideration or even hearing directly from witnesses. We then immediately appealed to the Supreme Court of Nevada. Tonight, just hours later, the NV Supreme Court rushed to judgment in the same flawed manner, failing to adequately consider thousands of pages of critical important evidence. We were not afforded an opportunity to write our brief or argue the case in front of the Supreme Court. Full denial of legitimate due process and appellate rights is truly unprecedented, shocking and extraordinary. "
On Monday, the Electoral College will meet to formally vote on the next President.
