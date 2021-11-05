LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen are looking for new ways to help strengthen the U.S. supply chain.
The lawmakers joined Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin in introducing The Supply Chain Resiliency Act to help address ongoing challenges.
The legislation aims to alleviate current supply chain bottlenecks and prevent future disruptions.
The senators propose investing in American companies, reducing U.S. reliance on foreign supply chains and ensuring critical products are made in America.
To read more on the act, visit: https://www.cortezmasto.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/supply_chain_resiliency_act.pdf
